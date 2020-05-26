  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India's GDP growth seen at 1.2% for Q4 FY20: SBI report

Updated : May 26, 2020 03:58 PM IST

India's GDP growth seen at 1.2% for Q4 FY20: SBI report

You May Also Like

India's GDP growth seen at 1.2% for Q4 FY20: SBI report

India's GDP growth seen at 1.2% for Q4 FY20: SBI report

India's COVID-19 tally tops 1.4 lakh; cases quadruple since May 1

India's COVID-19 tally tops 1.4 lakh; cases quadruple since May 1

COVID-19: Real-time power market expected to start from June 1, says IEX

COVID-19: Real-time power market expected to start from June 1, says IEX

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement