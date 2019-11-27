India's GDP growth likely declined to 4.6% in Q2FY20
Updated : November 27, 2019 01:21 PM IST
A CNBC-TV18 poll projected Q2 GDP growth of 4.64 percent, down from 5 percent in the Q1FY20 and 7 percent from the same quarter a year ago.
According to the poll, FY20 GDP growth is expected to come in at 5.25 percent, compared to 6.8 percent in the last fiscal.
