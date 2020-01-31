India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

India's economy grew at a slower pace in 2018-19 than earlier projections, according to new government data.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2018-19 was revised dowamwards to 6.1 percent compared with 6.8 percent on the basis of provisional estimates, showed the first revised estimates of national income,released on Friday.

In the second revised estimate for this year, GDP growth f or 2017-18 stood 7 percent against earlier estimate of 7.2 percent.

Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices for the year 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 189.71 lakh crore compared to Rs 170.98 lakh crore for the year 2017-18, a growth of 11 percent during 2018-19 as compared to 11.1 percent during 2017-18.

Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2018-19 and 2017-18 stood at Rs 139.81 lakh crore and RS 131.75 lakh crore, respectively, showing a growth of 6.1 percent during 2018-19 and 7 percent during 2017-18.

Nominal Gross value added (GVA)at basic prices has grown by 11.1 percent during 2017-18 against 10.5 percent during 2018-19.

In terms of real GVA or GVA at constant (2011-12) prices, there has been a growth of 6 percent in 2018-19, as against 6.6 percent in 2017-18.

The growth in real GVA during 2018-19 has been lower than that in 2017-18 is mainly because of relatively lower growth in agriculture, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, and gas, among others.

Nominal net national income (NNI) at current prices for the year 2018-19 stands at Rs 167.89 lakh crore as against Rs 151.50 lakh crore in 2017-18, showing growth of 10.8 percent during 2018-19 as against 11.2 per cent in the previous year.

Gross national disposable income (GNDI) at current prices is estimated at Rs 192.63 lakh crore for the year 2018-19, while the estimate for the year 2017-18 stands at Rs 173.19 lakh crore, showing a growth of 11.2 percent for year 2018-19 as against 11.1 percent in the year 2017-18.

Gross saving during 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 57.13 lakh crore against Rs 55.38 lakh crore during 2017-18. Rate of gross saving to GNDI for 2018-19 is estimated at 29.7 percent against 32 percent for 2017-18.

The highest contributor to gross saving has been the household sector, with saving of Rs 34.47 lakh crore in the year 2018-19.

The saving of private financial corporations has increased from Rs 1.50 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1.77 lakh crore in 2018-19 whereas the saving of the non-financial corporations marginally decreased from Rs 20.69 lakh crore during 2017-18 to Rs 20.60 lakh crore in 2018-19.