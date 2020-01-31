Associate Partner
HDFC life
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

Updated : January 31, 2020 06:48 PM IST

The growth in real GVA during 2018-19 has been lower than that in 2017-18 is mainly because of relatively lower growth in agriculture, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, and gas, among others.
Nominal GDP for 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 189.71 lakh crore compared to Rs 170.98 lakh crore for 2017-18, a growth of 11 percent during 2018-19 as compared to 11.1 percent during 2017-18.
Real GDP for 2018-19 and 2017-18 stands at Rs 139.81 lakh crore and Rs 131.75 lakh crore, respectively, showing a growth of 6.1 percent during 2018-19 and 7.0 percent during 2017-18.
India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

HUL Q3 misses estimates, net profit jumps 13% to Rs 1,616 crore

HUL Q3 misses estimates, net profit jumps 13% to Rs 1,616 crore

Railway passenger volume up by 1.85%, freight loading rose by 5.34% in 2018-2019: Economic Survey

Railway passenger volume up by 1.85%, freight loading rose by 5.34% in 2018-2019: Economic Survey

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement