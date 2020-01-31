India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

The growth in real GVA during 2018-19 has been lower than that in 2017-18 is mainly because of relatively lower growth in agriculture, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, and gas, among others.
Nominal GDP for 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 189.71 lakh crore compared to Rs 170.98 lakh crore for 2017-18, a growth of 11 percent during 2018-19 as compared to 11.1 percent during 2017-18.
Real GDP for 2018-19 and 2017-18 stands at Rs 139.81 lakh crore and Rs 131.75 lakh crore, respectively, showing a growth of 6.1 percent during 2018-19 and 7.0 percent during 2017-18.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more