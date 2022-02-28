India's GDP growth comes at 5.4% in Q3

India's economy expanded by 5.4 percent during the October to December period (Q3FY22), according to gross domestic product (GDP) data released on Monday. Q3FY22 GDP at constant prices is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore, as against Rs 36.26 lakh crore in Q3FY21.

This was slower than when the country's economy expanded by 8.4 per cent in Q2FY22 to cross pre-pandemic levels, as well as the 20.1 per cent expansion in Q1FY22.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged Q3 GDP growth at 5.7 percent, while a report from SBI had expected GDP numbers to come in at 5.8 percent.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), t he gross value added (GVA) was at 4.7 percent. This was less than a CNBC-TV18 poll of 5.6 percent.

The government expects FY22 GDP growth at 8.9 percent as compared to a contraction of 6.6 percent in 2020-21. In its first advance estimates released in January, NSO had projected 9.2 per cent growth in FY22, which has been revised to 8.9 percent in the second advance estimates.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had, meanwhile, pegged FY22 GDP growth at 8.7 percent. India Ratings had on February 23 revised downwards its GDP growth forecast for 2021-22 to 8.6 per cent from the consensus 9.2 per cent projected earlier.

FY22 GVA, according to the numbers released on Monday, is seen at 8.3 percent (-4.8 percent year-on-year) versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of 8.5 percent.

The NSO will release the quarterly GDP estimates for Q4FY22 on May 31. Provisional Annual Estimates for the year 2021-22 will also be released then.

Growth of eight core industries-- coal, crude, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, cement, steel, and electricity-- in April-January was at 11.6 percent versus a contraction of 8.6 percent a year ago. Low growth points to weak industrial growth. The core sector index has a 40.27 percent weight in the index of industrial production (IIP).

Manufacturing growth was at 0.2 percent versus 7.2 percent according to the CNBC-TV18 poll. Construction growth was at -2.8 percent versus CNBC-TV18 poll of 8.6 percent.

Agri growth was at 2.6 percent versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of 3.2 percent. Mining growth was at 8.8 percent while CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted 8.5 percent.

Electricity growth was at 3.7 percent versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of 4.6 percent. Trade, hotel and transport growth came in at 6.1 percent versus CNBC-TV18 poll of 10.9 percent.

Finance, insurance, real estate growth was at 4.6 percent versus CNBC-TV18 poll of 5.4 percent. Public admin and defence growth was at 16.8 percent versus CNBC-TV18 poll of 8 percent.

(This is a developing story)