India's GDP expands 8.4% in July-September quarter

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 8.4 percent in the July-September quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22, according to official data released by the government on Tuesday evening.

A CNBC-TV18 Poll had estimated the GDP to 8.1 percent. The GDP growth in the April-June quarter of this fiscal stood at 20.1 percent.

The GDP had contracted by 7.4 percent in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in April-September 2021-22 (H1 2021-22) is estimated at Rs 68.11 lakh crore as against Rs 59.92 lakh crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, showing a growth of 13.7 percent in H1 2021-22 as against a contraction of 15.9 percent during the same period last year, it stated.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. China has recorded a growth of 4.9 percent in the July-September period of 2021.