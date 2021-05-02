India's fuel sales drop in April on Covid wave Updated : May 02, 2021 04:07:41 IST Petrol sales in April were 6.3 percent lower than March 2021 and 4.1 percent lower than April 2019. Petrol sales in April 2020 were 872,000 tonnes. Demand for diesel — the most used fuel in the country — fell to 5.9 million tonnes in April 2021, down 1.7 percent from the previous month. Declining fuel sales will reduce crude intake by refiners, reducing operating run rate. Published : May 02, 2021 04:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply