India's fuel sales drop in April on Covid wave

Updated : May 02, 2021 04:07:41 IST

Petrol sales in April were 6.3 percent lower than March 2021 and 4.1 percent lower than April 2019. Petrol sales in April 2020 were 872,000 tonnes.
Demand for diesel — the most used fuel in the country — fell to 5.9 million tonnes in April 2021, down 1.7 percent from the previous month.
Declining fuel sales will reduce crude intake by refiners, reducing operating run rate.
Published : May 02, 2021 04:07 PM IST

