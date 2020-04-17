  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India's forex reserves increase by $1.81 billion

Updated : April 17, 2020 11:58 PM IST

India's forex reserves increase by $1.81 billion

You May Also Like

India's forex reserves increase by $1.81 billion

India's forex reserves increase by $1.81 billion

Attention auto enthusiasts: Here's our top virtual motor racing guide for the week

Attention auto enthusiasts: Here's our top virtual motor racing guide for the week

COVID-19 lockdown: Visionet India to hire 1,500 people in 2 weeks to support business demand

COVID-19 lockdown: Visionet India to hire 1,500 people in 2 weeks to support business demand

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement