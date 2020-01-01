#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India's forest cover increased by over 5000 sq km since 2017

Updated : January 01, 2020 09:47 AM IST

The top three states showing an increase in forest cover are Karnataka (1,025 sq km) followed by Andhra Pradesh (990 sq km) and Kerala (823 sq km).
The extent of the bamboo bearing area of the country has been estimated at 1.6 crore hectares.
India's forest cover increased by over 5000 sq km since 2017
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV