India's forest cover increased by over 5000 sq km since 2017

There has been an increase of 5,188 sq km in the total forest and tree cover of the country as compared to the assessment of 2017. Out of this, the increase in the forest cover has been observed as 3,976 sq km and that in tree cover is 1,212 sq km, the government said on Monday.

Under the current assessment the total carbon stock in country's forest is estimated 712.46 crore tonnes and there an increase of 4.26 crore tonnes in the carbon stock of country as compared to the last assessment of 2017, union minister for environment and forests Prakash Javadekar said.

The top three states showing an increase in forest cover are Karnataka (1,025 sq km) followed by Andhra Pradesh (990 sq km) and Kerala (823 sq km).

Mangrove cover has been separately reported in the ISFR 2019 and the total mangrove cover in the country is 4,975 sq km. An increase of 54 sq km in mangrove cover has been observed as compared to the previous assessment of 2017. Top three states showing mangrove cover increase are Gujarat (37 sq km) followed by Maharashtra (16 sq km) and Odisha (8 sq km).

The extent of the bamboo bearing area of the country has been estimated at 1.6 crore hectares. The total estimated green weight of bamboo culms is 27.8 crore tonnes, showing an increase of 8.8 crore tonnes as compared to ISFR 2017.