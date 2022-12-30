India's fiscal deficit touches 59% of full-year estimate in 8 months

India's fiscal deficit for the eight months through November touched Rs 9,78,154 crore, or 59% of annual estimates, as per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday. It was 46.2% of the Budget estimates in the corresponding period last year last year.
In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 46.2 percent of the Budget estimates for 2021-22.
For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 percent of the GDP.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
First Published: Dec 30, 2022 5:22 PM IST
