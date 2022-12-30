English
Terms and Conditions

economy News

India's fiscal deficit touches 59% of full-year estimate in 8 months

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 30, 2022 5:43:19 PM IST (Updated)

India's fiscal deficit for the eight months through November touched Rs 9,78,154 crore, or 59% of annual estimates, as per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday. It was 46.2% of the Budget estimates in the corresponding period last year last year.

India's fiscal deficit for the eight months through November touched Rs 9,78,154 crore, or 59 percent of annual estimates, as per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday, December 30.

In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 46.2 percent of the Budget estimates for 2021-22.
For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 percent of the GDP.
Also read: Current account deficit swells to 9-year high of $36.4 billion in Q2
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
First Published: Dec 30, 2022 5:22 PM IST
