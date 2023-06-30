India's April-May fiscal deficit at Rs 2.1 lakh crore, 11.8% of full year target

The CGA said the net tax revenue was Rs 2.78 lakh crore or 11.9 percent of the BE. Its total expenditure was Rs 6.25 lakh crore or 13.9 percent of the estimates presented in the Union Budget for the current fiscal.

According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday (June 30), the Indian government's fiscal deficit at the end of May stood at 11.8 percent of the full-year budget estimates for 2023-24.

The fiscal deficit was 12.3 percent of the 2022-23 BE in the same period of the last year.

A fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and revenue of the government. It is an indication of the total borrowings that are needed by the government. In actual terms, the deficit was Rs 2,10,287 crore at end-May 2023.