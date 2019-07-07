India's first sovereign bond to float in October-March period, says finance secretary
Updated : July 07, 2019 07:11 PM IST
The quantum, timing and number as well as market will be decided including the appointment of merchant bankers which is likely next month.
Sovereign bonds in India rallied on Friday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech that the government would borrow in foreign currency to finance the budget deficit
