Economy India's factory activity contracted at a sharper pace in July Updated : August 03, 2020 12:42 PM IST India's factory slump deepened in July as renewed lockdown measures to contain surging coronavirus cases weighed on demand and output Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, fell to 46.0 last month from 47.2 in June