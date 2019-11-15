India's exports fall for third month in a row; trade deficit narrows
Updated : November 15, 2019 11:18 PM IST
Imports too declined by 16.31 percent -- the steepest fall in more than three years -- to $37.39 billion in October.
Out of the 30 key sectors, as many as 18 segments showed negative growth in exports during the month under review
Trade deficit during the period narrowed to $94.72 billion as against $116.15 billion in April-October 2018-19.
