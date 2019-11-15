#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

India's exports fall for third month in a row; trade deficit narrows

Updated : November 15, 2019 11:18 PM IST

Imports too declined by 16.31 percent -- the steepest fall in more than three years -- to $37.39 billion in October.
Out of the 30 key sectors, as many as 18 segments showed negative growth in exports during the month under review
Trade deficit during the period narrowed to $94.72 billion as against $116.15 billion in April-October 2018-19.
India's exports fall for third month in a row; trade deficit narrows
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jawa Perak Bobber launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.94 lakh

Jawa Perak Bobber launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.94 lakh

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV