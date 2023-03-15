India's exports decline by 8.8% to $33.88 billion in February 2023, trade deficit narrows

The trade deficit, the difference between imports and exports, stood at $17.43 billion in February 2023.

India's exports in February 2023 dipped by 8.8 percent to $33.88 billion as against $37.15 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the union commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Imports in February 2023 also declined to $51.31 billion as against $50.66 billion in the same month last year. The trade deficit, the difference between imports and exports, stood at $17.43 billion in February 2023.

During April-February this fiscal, however, the country's overall merchandise exports rose by 7.5 percent to $405.94 billion. Imports during the period increased by 18.82 percent to $653.47 billion.

While the figures for February indicate a moderation in the trade deficit, the overall trend for the current fiscal year is a cause for concern. The data shows that the trade deficit for merchandise goods has risen by 43 percent to $248 billion for April-February of the current fiscal year, up from $173 billion in the same period last year. This increase can be attributed to a rise in the value of imports, particularly in the areas of petroleum, gold, and electronics.

The trade deficit is a critical concern for India as it impacts the country's foreign exchange reserves and can lead to an increase in the current account deficit. The government has been taking measures to address the trade deficit, such as promoting exports, reducing import dependency, and increasing domestic production. However, these efforts will take time to yield results.