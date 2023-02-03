homeeconomy News

India's export of passenger car rose 43%, commercial vehicle up 83% in 2022

India's export of passenger car rose 43%, commercial vehicle up 83% in 2022

Feb 3, 2023

Anupriya Patel, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said the export of commercial vehicles increased from 50,334 in 2020-21 to 92,297 in 2021-22, registering a positive growth of 83.36 percent.

India’s total automobile export saw an increase of 35.9% in 2022, revealed Anupriya Patel, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry while replying to a Parliament Question on Friday.

Patel stated that India exported 5.6 million vehicles in 2021-22, compared to 4.1 million in 2020-21. Out of this, the export of passenger vehicles, including cars, increased 42.9 percent to 5,77,875 units in 2021-22, compared to 4,04,397 units in 2020-21.
Category2020-212021-22Percentage change
Passenger Vehicles4,04,3975,77,87542.90%
Commercial Vehicles50,33492,29783.40%
Three Wheelers3,93,0014,99,73027.20%
Two Wheelers32,82,78644,43,01835.30%
Quadricycle3,5294,32622.60%
Total41,34,04756,17,24635.90%
Source: SIAM
The minister further added that export of commercial vehicles increased from 50,334 in 2020-21 to 92, 297 in 2021-22, registering a positive growth of 83.36 percent. Interestingly, around 10 percent of the total vehicles exported were from Haryana during 2021-22.
Here’s the list of measures taken by the government to promote India’s export:
  • Extension of Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) till March 31, 2023.
  • Interest Equalisation Scheme on pre and post-shipment rupee export credit has also been extended till March 31, 2024.
  • Assisted schemes like Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) and Market Access Initiatives (MAI) Scheme to promote exports.
  • Implementation of the Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) scheme to promote labour-oriented sector export since March 2019.
  • Implementation of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme in January 2021.
  • Sectors like pharmaceuticals, organic and inorganic chemicals and article on iron and steel have also been covered under RoDTEP starting December 2022.
  • Addressing and correcting anomalies in 432 tariff lines starting January 2023.
  • Launch of a Common Digital Platform for Certificate of Origin to facilitate trade and increase Free Trade Agreement (FTA) utilisation by exporters.
  • Setting districts as export hubs by identifying products with export potential in each district, addressing bottlenecks for exporting these products and supporting local exporters and manufacturers to generate employment in the area.
  • Enhancing the role of Indian missions abroad to promote the country’s trade, tourism, technology and investment goals.
    (Edited by : Pradeep John)
