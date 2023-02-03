Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Anupriya Patel, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said the export of commercial vehicles increased from 50,334 in 2020-21 to 92,297 in 2021-22, registering a positive growth of 83.36 percent.
India’s total automobile export saw an increase of 35.9% in 2022, revealed Anupriya Patel, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry while replying to a Parliament Question on Friday.
Patel stated that India exported 5.6 million vehicles in 2021-22, compared to 4.1 million in 2020-21. Out of this, the export of passenger vehicles, including cars, increased 42.9 percent to 5,77,875 units in 2021-22, compared to 4,04,397 units in 2020-21.
|Category
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Percentage change
|Passenger Vehicles
|4,04,397
|5,77,875
|42.90%
|Commercial Vehicles
|50,334
|92,297
|83.40%
|Three Wheelers
|3,93,001
|4,99,730
|27.20%
|Two Wheelers
|32,82,786
|44,43,018
|35.30%
|Quadricycle
|3,529
|4,326
|22.60%
|Total
|41,34,047
|56,17,246
|35.90%
|Source: SIAM
The minister further added that export of commercial vehicles increased from 50,334 in 2020-21 to 92, 297 in 2021-22, registering a positive growth of 83.36 percent. Interestingly, around 10 percent of the total vehicles exported were from Haryana during 2021-22.
Here’s the list of measures taken by the government to promote India’s export:
