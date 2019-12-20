India's elevated food inflation limits scope for further rate cuts
Updated : December 20, 2019 02:48 PM IST
Food inflation in November rose to an almost six-year high and is seen staying around those levels over the next few months.
Dairies have raised milk prices by around 5 percent this month due to a drop in supplies.
Food inflation has long been volatile in India, a country where farming is still carried out by small households, making supply uneven and unpredictable.
