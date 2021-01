The Indian economy is set to rebound in FY 2022 after the initial shock in FY 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdowns. However, the medium-term recovery will remain slow and well below the pre-pandemic levels, rating agency Fitch stated in a report on Thursday.

Fitch expects India’s medium-term growth to be around 6.5 percent a year from FY 2023 to FY 2026. It expects the country’s GDP to contract by 9.4 percent in FY 2021. The GDP will witness a rebound the following year with an expected growth of 11 percent in FY 2022.

The report stated that the Indian economy will suffer lasting damage from the coronavirus and that the recession in the country was among the most severe in the world. The slowdown has been mainly attributed to the stringent lockdown measures and limited direct fiscal support.

“A combination of supply-side scarring and demand-side constraints — such as the weak state of the financial sector — will keep the level of GDP well below its pre-pandemic path,” stated the report.

According to Fitch, the Indian economy has entered the recovery phase and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines over the course of the next few days and months will help the country get back to the expansion phase in FY 2022.

Fitch has also revised India’s outlook in terms of supply-side potential GDP growth to 5.1 percent per annum over a six-year period starting from FY 2021 to FY 2026. Before the pandemic, it had projected this growth to be around 7 percent a year.

The agency noted that in the last 15 years, India’s growth has largely been on the back of a high investment rate, which has led to the growth in labour productivity and GDP per capita. “But investment has fallen sharply over the last year and the need to repair corporate balance sheets and firm closures will weigh on the pace of recovery,” it said.