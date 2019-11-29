India's economy seen growing at 4.7% in September quarter
Updated : November 29, 2019 08:24 AM IST
The median of a poll of economists showed annual growth in gross domestic product of 4.7 percent in the Q2FY20, down from 5.0 percent in the Q1FY20 and 7 percent for the corresponding period of 2018.
Economic growth could dip to around 4 percent in the September quarter, two domestic television channels said on Wednesday, citing government sources.
Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the Reserve Bank of India would cut its repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 basis points, to 4.90 percent at its December 3-5 meeting.
