Moody’s on Friday projected India’s real GDP will contract by 11.5 percent in the fiscal year starting April 2020 (fiscal 2020), much weaker than its previous forecast of a 4 percent contraction.

The Ratings agency expects growth will rebound to 10.6 percent in fiscal 2021, reflecting a strong statistical base effect from the low GDP levels of 2020 as economic activity gradually normalises.

“The sharp decline in growth will result in materially weaker government revenue combined with increased fiscal expenditure in response to the coronavirus outbreak, this will contribute to a wider general government fiscal deficit, which we now expect to reach 12.0% of GDP in fiscal 2020.”

It expects the central and state governments will run fiscal deficits close to 7.5 percent and 4.5 percent of GDP, respectively. This will drive a substantially higher debt burden, which will peak at around 90 percent of GDP in fiscal 2020.

As the number of daily reported coronavirus cases increase, also spreading further outside major urban centers, the possibility of renewed lockdown measures continues to present downside risk to our forecasts.

Even in the absence of renewed official restrictions outside of designated containment zones, economic uncertainties could weigh on consumer demand and investment, the ratings agency stated.

“Beyond the pandemic, we see a risk that growth rebounds more gradually than in other major emerging economies, and remains below our previous expectations, held back by an increasingly impaired financial system, and limited fiscal capacity to provide support.”

Recent developments of economic contraction in 2020 will be more pronounced because of lockdown, continued rise in coronavirus cases India’s real GDP contracted by 23.9 percent year-on-year in the April-June 2020 quarter, registering the economic impact of the nationwide lockdown measures which were in place from late March until a phased lifting of restrictions began in June, it added.

The collapse in GDP was one of the sharpest among all major G-20 economies, according Moody’s.

Moody’s also expected collapse in oil prices and the global demand shock from the coronavirus outbreak to contribute to a moderate current account surplus of around 0.3 percent of GDP in fiscal 2020.

“It is then likely to return to a deficit of about 1% of GDP in fiscal 2021 as imports rise due to gradual normalization of economic activity and higher oil prices.”