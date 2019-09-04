Indiaâ€™s economic slowdown: Goldman Sachs explains why this episode is different
Updated : September 04, 2019 12:00 PM IST
Investment bank Goldman Sachs compared the current slowdown with the four previous slowdowns and said that as of June 2019, the current slowdown has lasted for 18 months â€“ making it the longest episode since 2006
It also added that the current slowdown is more protracted but shallower, and more concentrated in consumption.
The government has acted to mitigate the current slowdown, but policy responses seem less aggressive compared with earlier episodes, with fiscal restraint so far, the investment bank noted.
