India's December manufacturing PMI hits 13-month high

India's manufacturing sector activity jumped to a 13-month high in December. According to a monthly survey, this rise was supported by healthy inflows of new business and strong demand conditions. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 57.8 for the month of December, up from 55.7 in the previous month.

The December PMI data showed improvement in the country's overall operating conditions for the 18th straight month. A print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 indicates contraction. Hiring activity was stretched to December. Demand resilience boosted sales growth in December.

According to the survey, advertising, product diversification and favourable economic conditions, supported the growth.

On the exports front, new orders rose at the slowest pace in five months as several companies reportedly struggled to secure new work from key export markets, the report said. On the inflation front, cost pressures remained relatively muted in December, with the overall rate of inflation little-changed from November and the second-slowest since September 2020.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP.