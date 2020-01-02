#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record close, Sensex surges over 300 points
Global stock markets end 2019 near record highs
Oil prices post biggest yearly rise since 2016
Rupee opens marginally higher at 71.36 per dollar
Home Economy
Economy

India's December factory activity picks up to 7-month high but business optimism weakens

Updated : January 02, 2020 04:06 PM IST

Business optimism fell to an almost three-year low, however, as companies worried about challenging market conditions.
Rising price pressures forced the Reserve Bank of India to hold interest rates steady in December after five cuts earlier in 2019 and could leave it with less room to ease policy in coming months to support the sputtering economy.
India's December factory activity picks up to 7-month high but business optimism weakens
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India electricity supply down 1.1% in December, declines for fifth straight month

India electricity supply down 1.1% in December, declines for fifth straight month

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV