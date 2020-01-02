Economy
India's December factory activity picks up to 7-month high but business optimism weakens
Updated : January 02, 2020 04:06 PM IST
Business optimism fell to an almost three-year low, however, as companies worried about challenging market conditions.
Rising price pressures forced the Reserve Bank of India to hold interest rates steady in December after five cuts earlier in 2019 and could leave it with less room to ease policy in coming months to support the sputtering economy.
