India's current account slips into deficit in Q2 of FY22

India's current account slipped into a deficit of $9.6 billion, or 1.3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The current account records the value of exports and imports of both goods and services along with international transfers of capital, and was in surplus both sequentially as well as year-on-year.

July to September #CurrentAccountDeficit 1.3% of GDP Vs 2.4% GDP surplus YoY pic.twitter.com/WwiYGS0p6K — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 31, 2021

India's current account surplus had stood at $6.6 billion or 0.9 percent of the GDP in the April-June 2021 quarter, while in the year-ago period (Q2FY21), the surplus had stood at $15.3 billion or 2.4 percent of the GDP, the data said.

Also read:

For the reporting quarter, the deficit was mainly due to widening of trade deficit to $44.4 billion from $30.7 billion in the preceding quarter, and an increase in net outgo of investment income, the RBI said.

Net services receipts decreased marginally over the preceding quarter but increased on a year-on-year basis, on the back of robust performance of the exports of computer and business services, it added.