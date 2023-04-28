India's core sector output growth slows to five-month low of 3.6% in March

India Core Sector Data: The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 7.6 percent in FY23, down from 10.4 percent recorded in 2021-22.

Production of eight infrastructure sectors registered a growth of 3.6 percent in March 2023 as against 4.3 percent in the same month last year, the slowest in five months, according to official data released on Friday (April 28).

The output of core sectors increased by 7.2 percent in February. The previous low was 0.7 percent in October 2022. The output of crude oil declined by 2.8 percent, power by 1.8 percent, and cement by 0.8 percent in March this year.

On the other hand, coal production recorded an increase of 12.2 percent, fertilisers 9.7 percent, steel 8.8 percent, natural gas 2.8 percent, and refinery products 1.5 percent.

Core sector or key infrastructure industries, which have a 40.27 percent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP), would have a bearing on industrial production data for the month.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, and head of research & outreach, ICRA Ltd, said the halving in the YoY core sector growth to a five-month low 3.6 percent in March 2023 from 7.2 percent in February 2023, was fairly broad-based, with only coal and crude oil displaying a sequential improvement.

"Output of some of the sectors is likely to have been dampened by the unseasonal rainfall, such as electricity and cement, which displayed a YoY contraction in March 2023 along with crude oil. At the same time, coal, fertilisers and steel displayed a healthy expansion in excess of 8 percent in March 2023, which is encouraging," Nayar said.

Dampened by a high base and heavy rainfall, the YoY performance of most of the available high-frequency indicators weakened in March 2023, relative to February 2023, similar to the trend in the core sector. Accordingly, ICRA expects the YoY growth in the IIP to dip to 3-4 percent in March 2023, he added.