India's core sector output growth slows to five-month low of 3.6% in March

India Core Sector Data: According to official data released on Friday (April 28), the production of eight infrastructure sectors increased by 3.6 percent in March 2023 as against 4.3 percent in the same month last year.
The output of core sectors increased by 7.2 percent in February. The previous low was 0.7 percent in October 2022. The output of crude oil declined by 2.8 percent, power by 1.8 percent, and cement by 0.8 percent in March this year.
On the other hand, coal production recorded an increase of 12.2 percent, fertilisers 9.7 percent, steel 8.8 percent, natural gas 2.8 percent, and refinery products 1.5 percent.