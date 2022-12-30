India's core sector output rises 5.4% in November

According to the data, the production of coal rose by 12.3%, fertilisers by 6.4%, steel by 10.8%, cement by 28.6%, and electricity by 12.1% in November. Last November, the same figure was 3.2%.
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors rose 5.4 percent in November 2022, compared to 3.2 percent in the same month last year, according to government data released on Friday, December 30.
Recommended ArticlesView All
These five stocks doubled in 2022 and boosted these mutual fund houses holding them exclusively
IST5 Min(s) Read
MSMEs: Will 2023 be about survival or growth?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Quant MF’s Sandeep Tandon reveals his success mantra — talks about big sector themes for 2023
IST2 Min(s) Read
Do YouTubers need to pay income tax? What about minors?
IST3 Min(s) Read
According to the data, the production of coal rose by 12.3 percent, fertilisers by 6.4 percent, steel by 10.8 percent, cement by 28.6 percent, and electricity by 12.1 percent in November.
The output of crude oil declined by 1.1 percent, natural gas by 0.7 percent and petroleum refinery products by 9.3 percent respectively during the period under review.
The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 8 percent in April-November this fiscal as against 13.9 percent during the same period last fiscal.
The eight core industries hold 40.27 percent weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
First Published: Dec 30, 2022 5:38 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!