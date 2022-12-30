India's core sector output rises 5.4% in November

According to the data, the production of coal rose by 12.3%, fertilisers by 6.4%, steel by 10.8%, cement by 28.6%, and electricity by 12.1% in November. Last November, the same figure was 3.2%.

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors rose 5.4 percent in November 2022, compared to 3.2 percent in the same month last year, according to government data released on Friday, December 30.

According to the data, the production of coal rose by 12.3 percent, fertilisers by 6.4 percent, steel by 10.8 percent, cement by 28.6 percent, and electricity by 12.1 percent in November.

The output of crude oil declined by 1.1 percent, natural gas by 0.7 percent and petroleum refinery products by 9.3 percent respectively during the period under review.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 8 percent in April-November this fiscal as against 13.9 percent during the same period last fiscal.

The eight core industries hold 40.27 percent weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

