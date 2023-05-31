English
homeeconomy NewsIndia's core sector output growth slows to six month low of 3.5% in April

India's core sector output growth slows to six-month low of 3.5% in April

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 31, 2023 5:45:29 PM IST (Published)

The core sector growth rate in April 2023 is the lowest since October 2022, when the key infra sectors expanded by 0.7 percent. In April 2022, growth was substantially higher at 9.5 percent while in March 2023 it was 3.6 percent.

The production of eight infrastructure sectors registered a growth of 3.5 percent in April 2023, the slowest in six months, according to official data released on Wednesday (May 31).

The slowdown was due to a decline in the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and electricity.
In March 2023, core sector growth was marginally higher at 3.6 percent. The growth rate in April 2023 is the lowest since October 2022 ,when the sectors expanded by 0.7 percent. In April 2022, the core sector growth was substantially higher at 9.5 percent.
