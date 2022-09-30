India's core sector growth shrinks to 9-month low of 3.3% in August

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors namely coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity was 9.8 percent during April-August this fiscal, compared to 19.4 percent a year ago.

The output of India’s eight infrastructure industries shrunk to a nine-month low of 3.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) in August as against 12.2 percent in the year-ago period, data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday showed.

The previous low was in November 2021 at 3.2 percent.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).