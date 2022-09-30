    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India's core sector growth shrinks to 9-month low of 3.3% in August

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

    The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors namely coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity was 9.8 percent during April-August this fiscal, compared to 19.4 percent a year ago.

    The output of India’s eight infrastructure industries shrunk to a nine-month low of 3.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) in August as against 12.2 percent in the year-ago period, data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday showed.
    The previous low was in November 2021 at 3.2 percent.
    Also read: India's April-August fiscal deficit at Rs 5.42 lakh crore — 32.6% of FY23 target
    The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors, namely coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity was 9.8 percent during April-August this fiscal, compared to 19.4 percent a year ago.
    The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
