Economy India’s contribution to the global economic recovery Updated : November 18, 2020 01:22 PM IST India seems to be experiencing its own version of this, with some areas improving faster and stronger than others. Most commodity prices dipped in the first half of the year, following moves in other asset classes. According to the World Gold Council, gold demand in India fell by 30 percent during Q3 2020, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.