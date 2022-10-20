India's coal production to touch 900 MT this fiscal: Pralhad Joshi

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Union Minister of Coal, Mines And Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, said all efforts are being taken by Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries to attain this goal.

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday, October 20, said India's coal production will touch 900 million tonnes (MT) during this fiscal.

For the current fiscal year, the domestic coal output target is 911 MT, up 17.2 percent over the previous year. In 2021-22, the country produced record-breaking coal production at 777 MT.

Speaking at the office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India to release the ‘Compendium of Asset Accounts on Mineral and Energy Resources,’ Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Coal, Mines And Parliamentary Affairs said all efforts are being taken by Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries to attain this goal.

He said mineral exploration norms have been relaxed recently and nine private exploration agencies got accredited so far.

The minister stated that the commercial coal mine auctioning process has been made totally transparent and institutionalised by the present government and coal import has come down considerably and by 2024, import will be stopped.

Joshi said the report on the mineral assets of the country presents a comprehensive picture of the mineral resources spread across different states.

Speaking on the compendium, he said spoke about importance of further strengthening the sustainable mining process, which is of paramount importance for the ecology and the future generation, dedicating the compendium to the people of the country on the eve of Azadika Amrit Mahotsav.

Collating the information of the State Asset Accounts, the Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB) has prepared the compendium of asset accounts on mineral and energy resources in states.

The compendium includes details of all four fossil fuels, 40 major minerals and 63 minor minerals in 28 states and one UT, and also covers the innovations and good practices noticed during the course of the study.