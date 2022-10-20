    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy News

    India's coal production to touch 900 MT this fiscal: Pralhad Joshi

    India's coal production to touch 900 MT this fiscal: Pralhad Joshi

    India's coal production to touch 900 MT this fiscal: Pralhad Joshi
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Union Minister of Coal, Mines And Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, said all efforts are being taken by Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries to attain this goal.

    The Narendra Modi government on Thursday, October 20, said India's coal production will touch 900 million tonnes (MT) during this fiscal.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    For the current fiscal year, the domestic coal output target is 911 MT, up 17.2 percent over the previous year. In 2021-22, the country produced record-breaking coal production at 777 MT.
    Speaking at the office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India to release the ‘Compendium of Asset Accounts on Mineral and Energy Resources,’ Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Coal, Mines And Parliamentary Affairs said all efforts are being taken by Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries to attain this goal.
    He said mineral exploration norms have been relaxed recently and nine private exploration agencies got accredited so far.
    Also Read: Resignations spiked across companies that ended work from home: Report
    The minister stated that the commercial coal mine auctioning process has been made totally transparent and institutionalised by the present government and coal import has come down considerably and by 2024, import will be stopped.
    Joshi said the report on the mineral assets of the country presents a comprehensive picture of the mineral resources spread across different states.
    Speaking on the compendium, he said spoke about importance of further strengthening the sustainable mining process, which is of paramount importance for the ecology and the future generation, dedicating the compendium to the people of the country on the eve of Azadika Amrit Mahotsav.
    Also Read: Cult.Fit aims to become fit for IPO in 12-18 months
    Collating the information of the State Asset Accounts, the Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB) has prepared the compendium of asset accounts on mineral and energy resources in states.
    The compendium includes details of all four fossil fuels, 40 major minerals and 63 minor minerals in 28 states and one UT, and also covers the innovations and good practices noticed during the course of the study.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CAGcoalCoal IndiaPralhad Joshi

    Previous Article

    Asian Paints to invest over Rs 2,500 crore for two different ventures

    Next Article

    Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated net profit with a 88% jump

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng