India's coal production rises 8.67% to record 73.02 million tonnes in April 2023

Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported production of 57.57 MT in April 2023 compared to 53.47 MT in Apr 2022, representing an increase of 7.67 percent, a statement from coal ministry said.
India’s coal production witnessed a significant 8.67 percent year-on-year growth to record 73.02 million tonnes in April this year, increasing from 67.20 million tonnes (MT) in April 2022, as per the Coal ministry.
"India’s coal production has made a new record of the highest production during the month of April 2023, achieving 73.02 million tonnes (MT) of coal with a growth of 8.67 percent as compared to 67.20 MT during April 2022," a statement from coal ministry said.
