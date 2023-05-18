India's coal production grows 8.5% to 73 million tonnes, despatch rises 11.66% in April 2023

The data showed that India achieved 94.89 percent of the 77.08 MT production target for April 2023. Coal India Ltd (CIL), along with its subsidiaries reported production of 57.57 MT in April 2023 compared to 53.47 MT in April 2022, representing an increase of 7.67 percent.

India’s coal production witnessed a significant rise by 8.5 percent to 73.14 million tonnes (MT) during April 2023. In April 2022, the country’s overall coal production was at 67.20 MT, according to the ministry of coal.

The data showed that India achieved 94.89 percent of the 77.08 MT production target for April 2023. Coal India Ltd (CIL), along with its subsidiaries reported production of 57.57 MT in April 2023 compared to 53.47 MT in April 2022, representing an increase of 7.67 percent.

The coal production of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) rose by 4.77 percent to 5.57 MT, from 5.32 MT in the same month a year ago. While the production from other captive mines was at 10 MT, against 8.41 MT in April 2022, registering a rise of 18.93 percent.