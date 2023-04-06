India's coal output rises 12 percent to nearly 107.8 MT in March 2023

During March 2023, the coal despatches also increased by 7.49 percent to 83.18 MT from 77.38 MT in March 2022, the Ministry of Coal said.

India's coal production increased by 12 percent to 107.84 million tonne (MT) in March 2023 from 96.26 MT in March 2022, an official statement said on Thursday, April 6.

As per the provisional statistics of the ministry, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a year-on-year growth of 4.06 percent, 8.53 percent and 81.35 percent, respectively, over March 2022.

The despatches by CIL, SCCL and captives/others were also higher year-on-year by 3.40 percent, 12.61 percent and 31.15 percent, respectively over the same month in 2022.

Power utilities despatch increased by 4.36 percent to 68.36 MT during March 2023 compared to 65.51 MT in March 2022, it said.

Of the top 37 coal-producing mines in the country, 29 mines produced more than 100 percent and another six mines' production stood between 80-100 percent.

The coal-based power generation has registered a YoY growth of 5.7 percent in March, and overall power generation last month has been 4.59 percent higher than the power generated in March 2022.

The total power generation has increased in March 2023 to 139718 MU (million units) from 128026 MU in February 2023, registering a growth of 9.13 percent, the ministry said.