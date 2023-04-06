English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia's coal output rises 12 percent to nearly 107.8 MT in March 2023

India's coal output rises 12 percent to nearly 107.8 MT in March 2023

India's coal output rises 12 percent to nearly 107.8 MT in March 2023
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 6, 2023 8:51:44 PM IST (Published)

During March 2023, the coal despatches also increased by 7.49 percent to 83.18 MT from 77.38 MT in March 2022, the Ministry of Coal said.

India's coal production increased by 12 percent to 107.84 million tonne (MT) in March 2023 from 96.26 MT  in March 2022, an official statement said on Thursday, April 6.

Recommended Articles

View All
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets

RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets

Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps

Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps

Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means

RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means

Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


During March 2023, the coal despatches also increased by 7.49 percent to 83.18 MT from 77.38 MT in March 2022, the Ministry of Coal said.
As per the provisional statistics of the ministry, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a year-on-year growth of 4.06 percent, 8.53 percent and 81.35 percent, respectively, over March 2022.
Also Read: World Bank lowers India's FY23-24 GDP growth forecast to 6.3% from 6.6% earlier
The despatches by CIL, SCCL and captives/others were also higher year-on-year by 3.40 percent, 12.61 percent and 31.15 percent, respectively over the same month in 2022.
Power utilities despatch increased by 4.36 percent to 68.36 MT during March 2023 compared to 65.51 MT in March 2022, it said.
Of the top 37 coal-producing mines in the country, 29 mines produced more than 100 percent and another six mines' production stood between 80-100 percent.
The coal-based power generation has registered a YoY growth of 5.7 percent in March, and overall power generation last month has been 4.59 percent higher than the power generated in March 2022.
Also Read: Consumer confidence on recovery track from historic low in mid -2021: RBI report
The total power generation has increased in March 2023 to 139718 MU (million units) from 128026 MU in February 2023, registering a growth of 9.13 percent, the ministry said.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

coal production

Previous Article

RBI Monetary Policy | Rate hike cycle may be done say economists

Next Article

Consumer confidence on recovery track from historic low in mid -2021: RBI report

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X