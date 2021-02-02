Economy India's budget shot in the arm for economy, fiscal consolidation takes a back seat: S&P Global Updated : February 02, 2021 03:41 PM IST The rating agency currently does not see any material effect from the budget on India’s key credit factors. The government’s 9.5 percent fiscal deficit projection for the current fiscal was bigger than the US-based rating agency’s expectation. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply