CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia's August GST revenue surges to Rs 1.59 lakh crore, up 11% year on year

India's August GST revenue surges to Rs 1.59 lakh crore, up 11% year-on-year

Breaking down the revenue collection, Central GST (CGST) accounted for Rs 28,328 crore, while State GST (SGST) amounted to Rs 35,794 crore.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Sept 1, 2023 6:14:25 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
India's August GST revenue surges to Rs 1.59 lakh crore, up 11% year-on-year
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue continued to exhibit robust growth, with a notable year-on-year increase of 11 percent recorded in August 2023. The month saw a collection of Rs 1,59,069 crore in gross GST revenue, highlighting the steady economic recovery and tax compliance.

Share Market Live


Breaking down the revenue collection, Central GST (CGST) accounted for Rs 28,328 crore, while State GST (SGST) amounted to Rs 35,794 crore. Integrated GST (IGST) collections, which include Rs 43,550 crore collected on the import of goods, stood at Rs 83,251 crore.
Photo Credit: PIB
Additionally, cess collections, which also include Rs 1,016 crore from the import of goods, amounted to Rs 11,695 crore.
Also Read: Moody's raises India's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 6.7%
The government's settlement process saw Rs 37,581 crore being allocated to CGST and Rs 31,408 crore to SGST from IGST. After these regular settlements, the total revenue for the Centre and the states in August 2023 was Rs 65,909 crore for CGST and Rs 67,202 crore for SGST.
Photo Credit: PIB
One of the key contributors to this growth was the increased revenue from domestic transactions, including the import of services, which registered a 14 percent year-on-year growth. Import of goods also played a role, contributing 3 percent higher revenues compared to the same period last year.
First Published: Sept 1, 2023 5:29 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GST

Recommended Articles

View All
Bank credit growth falls to 14.8% in July from 18.7% in June

Bank credit growth falls to 14.8% in July from 18.7% in June

Sept 1, 2023 IST3 Min Read

RBI says 93% of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned as deadline looms

RBI says 93% of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned as deadline looms

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View | First-quarter GDP at 7.8% is not as strong as it seems at first glance

View | First-quarter GDP at 7.8% is not as strong as it seems at first glance

Sept 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X