India's August GST revenue surges to Rs 1.59 lakh crore, up 11% year-on-year

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue continued to exhibit robust growth, with a notable year-on-year increase of 11 percent recorded in August 2023. The month saw a collection of Rs 1,59,069 crore in gross GST revenue, highlighting the steady economic recovery and tax compliance.

Breaking down the revenue collection, Central GST (CGST) accounted for Rs 28,328 crore, while State GST (SGST) amounted to Rs 35,794 crore. Integrated GST (IGST) collections, which include Rs 43,550 crore collected on the import of goods, stood at Rs 83,251 crore.

Photo Credit: PIB Photo Credit: PIB

Additionally, cess collections, which also include Rs 1,016 crore from the import of goods, amounted to Rs 11,695 crore.

The government's settlement process saw Rs 37,581 crore being allocated to CGST and Rs 31,408 crore to SGST from IGST. After these regular settlements, the total revenue for the Centre and the states in August 2023 was Rs 65,909 crore for CGST and Rs 67,202 crore for SGST.

Photo Credit: PIB Photo Credit: PIB

One of the key contributors to this growth was the increased revenue from domestic transactions, including the import of services, which registered a 14 percent year-on-year growth. Import of goods also played a role, contributing 3 percent higher revenues compared to the same period last year.