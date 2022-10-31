    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India's April-September fiscal deficit of FY23 touches 37.3% of full-year target

    economy

    India's April-September fiscal deficit of FY23 touches 37.3% of full-year target

    By PTI  IST (Updated)
    In actual terms, the fiscal deficit — the difference between expenditure and revenue — was Rs 6,19,849 crore during the April-September period of 2022-23.

    The central government’s fiscal deficit in the first half of the current financial year works out to be 37.3 percent of the full-year target, according to official data released on Monday.
    In actual terms, the fiscal deficit — the difference between expenditure and revenue — was Rs 6,19,849 crore during the April-September period of 2022-23.
    It was 35 percent of Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period last fiscal.
    Also read: Eight core sector industries' output grows 7.9% in September
    As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the government’s total receipts, including taxes, stood at Rs 12.03 lakh crore or 52.7 percent of BE for 2022-23.
    During the year-ago period, the collection was 55.6 percent of BE 2021-22.
    The tax revenue stood at about Rs 10.11 lakh crore or 52.3 percent of this year’s BE.
    The central government’s total expenditure was Rs 18.23 lakh crore or 46.2 percent of the BE 2022-23. It was 46.7 percent of BE 2021-22.
    Also read: Govt approves 42 proposals for telecom products under PLI scheme
    For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 percent of the GDP.
    According to the data, capital expenditure was 45.7 percent of the full-year budget target in the current fiscal, compared to 41.4 percent in the corresponding period last year, as per the monthly account of the union government up to September.
    Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 4.36 lakh crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 1.98 lakh crore on account of major subsidies.
    Also read: RBI inflation meeting on Nov 3 — Economists don't expect rate action
    First Published:  IST
