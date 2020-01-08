Economy
India's animal husbandry sector saw landmark move in 2019, says US report
Updated : January 08, 2020 07:28 AM IST
The report states that a separate ministerial portfolio was formed for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, known as the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MFAHD).
The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) revised its guidelines for the export/import of bovine germplasm.
