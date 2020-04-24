Economy India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation Updated : April 24, 2020 04:18 PM IST As per the Union health ministry Friday update, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 718 and the number of cases 23,077. The exit from the lockdown has to be based on a very analytical approach, giving priority to scientific rather than economic considerations, he told PTI. The health ministry has also maintained that the rate of rise in confirmed cases would have been much lower, but for the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin last month. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365