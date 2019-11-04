Indians withdrew more cash from banks in Diwali month than in all of H1FY20

Consumption may have returned with a bang this Diwali, literally. RBI data shows that Indians withdrew Rs 70,987 crore in the month from September 28 to October 26. This compares to just Rs 46,543 crore that they withdrew from April to September.

Clearly the economy slowed down in the April to September period. GDP from April to June grew by just 5 percent. Auto sales and other lead indicators for July to September have been indicating continued slowing or even contraction in sales of automobiles and several consumer discretionary items. In fact, the cash withdrawn from banks in the April September period at Rs 46,543 crores is less than half of the Rs 95,226 cr withdrawn over April to September 2019,

But the series of rate cuts, cashback offers from banks, and price discounts offered by companies appear to have brought back consumption with a flourish. The cash withdrawal of Rs 70,987 crore from September 28 - October 26 was much more than the Rs 53,861 crore withdrawn in the same five weeks last year.

There is a catch. Diwali last year fell on November 7. We, therefore, looked at currency withdrawal from September 28 to November 9 last year, which came to Rs 97,088. RBI has not yet released the data for the Diwali week ended November 3. But even without that number, it is clear that Indians withdrew 52 percent more cash than they did in the previous 6 months, which must mean they must have spent a lot.