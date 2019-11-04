Business
Indians withdrew more cash from banks in Diwali month than in all of H1FY20
Updated : November 04, 2019 11:58 PM IST
Indians withdrew 52 percent more cash than they did in the previous 6 months
Cash withdrawal of Rs 70,987 crore from September 28 - October 26 was much more than the Rs 53,861 crore withdrawn in the same five weeks last year
