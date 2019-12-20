Economy
Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report
Updated : December 20, 2019 06:14 PM IST
Indians who are collecting their green cards today have been waiting at least 10 years compared with Chinese who have been waiting for four.
The silver lining for the Indians in the list is that they are on specialist H1-B visas, which are perpetually renewable and therefore making it possible to wait.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more