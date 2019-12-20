#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

Updated : December 20, 2019 06:14 PM IST

Indians who are collecting their green cards today have been waiting at least 10 years compared with Chinese who have been waiting for four.
The silver lining for the Indians in the list is that they are on specialist H1-B visas, which are perpetually renewable and therefore making it possible to wait.
Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV