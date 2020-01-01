Indian tourism remains in the doldrums: Will inflow pick up in 2020?
Updated : January 01, 2020 03:26 PM IST
India's tourism industry has been hit severely by the violent protests against the Citizenship Act, with at least seven nations including the US, UK and Canada issuing travel warnings.
This has only worsened the woes of the industry, which has witnessed a sharp decline in the tourist inflow at a time when the economy is hit by a massive slowdown.
