As the Opposition blamed the Narendra Modi-led government for the current rise in prices of tomatoes, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said it will launch a grand challenge, inviting innovative ideas for improving the production, processing and storage of the commodity.

"We will launch the Tomato Grand Challenge this week (June 20) . We will invite innovative ideas, create prototypes, and then scale up as we did in the case of Onion," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The purpose of the Tomato Grand Challenge is to come out with a comprehensive strategic solution for reducing the loss while imparting value addition. Singh said, the "Grand Challenge" aims to bring innovative, modular, and cost-effective solutions to develop "technologies for pre-production; primary processing, post-harvest, storage and valorisation of tomato" at the farm, rural and urban levels.