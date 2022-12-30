The sugar industry is on the cusp of a mega transformation. The government's initiative to tie this sector with the need for clean energy is driving a structural change in this industry. Additionally, over the last few years, the government’s initiatives have changed the fundamentals of the sugar industry.
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have started issuing multiyear ethanol tenders which give the sugar mills long-term visibility. Also, the government increased the ethanol price in line with the FRP (fair & remunerative price) prices, which also increases the ethanol realisation. Additionally, to encourage new capex in distilleries, the government gives loans at lower interest rates. In fact this year itself, 228 ethanol projects have got loans of more than Rs 18,500 crore.
Government Initiatives:
1. Multiyear ethanol tenders issued by OMC’s – Estimated Ethanol quantity to be procured by CY20-25
In Mn Ltrs
Dec’20-Nov’21
Dec’21-Nov’22
Dec’22-Nov’23
Dec’23-Nov’24
Dec’24-Nov’25
4650
4700
5000
5400
5800
2. Higher realisations for ethanol: Ethanol prices for sugarcane route
*EY – Ethanol Year
EY19
EY20
EY21
EY22-dec to may
EY22 Jun-Nov
EY23
Juice
59.19
59.48
62.65
63.45
65.06
65.60
B Route
52.43
54.27
57.61
59.08
60.57
60.73
C route
43.46
43.75
45.69
46.66
47.84
49.40
3. Higher loan available at lower interest rates for setting up a distillery: 6 percent per annum or 50 percent of the interest rate offered by the bank whichever is lower.
The sugar sector is primed for sustainable and green growth. The ethanol market is pegged to be valued at $16.5 billion by 2030. To meet all the increased demand, the ethanol capacity needs to grow 3x by 2030. Ethanol production is expected to increase to 1,500 crore litres by 2026. In this year itself, the ethanol capacity has increased to 947 crore litres from 680 crore litres in the previous year. Some of the listed companies are doubling their capacity in the next two years with a capex of close to Rs 1,300 crore.
Industry Capacity Augmentation:
2021A
2022A
2026E
Total Ethanol Capacity
680
947
1500
:Molasses Based
426
619
760
: Grain Based
254
328
740
Ethanol capex on track:
Existing Capacity
Recent/Upcoming Capacity Additions
Capex (Rs Crores)
Balrampur Chini
520 KLPD
530 KLPD
630
Dwarikesh Sugar
163 KLPD
176 KLPD
230
Triveni Enginnering
320 KLPD
340 KLPD
280
Dalmia Bharat Sugar
600 KLPD
200 KLPD
400
Why Ethanol diversion makes sense?
Higher demand for ethanol and better realisations have ensured that the excess cane is diverted towards more profitable products. This makes more sense as well as it yields better returns. The increasing proportion of B-heavy ethanol (which is the co-product of sugarcane juice) has better RoE (return on equity) as well. The RoE on new ethanol plants with B-heavy molasses is much higher at 146 percent against the direct route, where its only 47 percent; also the payback period is only two years against five years.
C heavy
B heavy
Direct Route
Return on Equity
116%
146%
47%
Payback (years)
2.3
1.9
4.9
Source: Systematix
In the last five years, the revenue from the distillery segment has grown anywhere between 25-60 percent and the profitability has seen similar growth. In the next two years, expect the revenue to grow at 15 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) and profitability to grow in the range of 25-30 percent. With this, the distillery segment will contribute close to 50 percent of the profits by FY25 against 35 percent currently and just 9 percent in FY17.
Revenue contribution by ethanol
FY18-22 Rev CAGR
FY23E-25E CAGR
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
25%
27%
Dwarikesh Sugar
58%
30%
Triveni Enginnering
45%
39%
EBIT contribution of Ethanol
FY18-22 EBIT 5 yr CAGR
FY23E-25E CAGR
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
27%
21%
Dwarikesh Sugar
62%
29%
Triveni Enginnering
26%
28%
EBIT Contribution of Ethanol (for the industry)
FY17
FY21
FY25E
EBIT Contribution
9%
35%
50%
Diversion into the ethanol segment also helps companies deleverage their balance sheet. In the last couple of years, the combined net debt of sugar companies has increased by Rs 100 crore only, despite a capex of Rs 1,340 crore. Higher profitability has also had a positive impact on the company's cash flows. The net debt/EBITDA is likely to see significant improvement from its current levels of 1.3x in the next two years.
The sugar sector appears to be powering forward with sustainable growth, which would eventually re-rate the sector.