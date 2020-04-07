  • SENSEX
Indian states scramble for funds as virus takes toll on coffers

Updated : April 07, 2020 03:49 PM IST

The finances of Indian states have historically been in disarray barring a few well-managed ones.
States are slashing salaries, demanding an increase in borrowing limits and asking for fund transfers from New Delhi as their tax revenues dry up due to large scale travel restrictions to contain the spread of the flu-like respiratory disease.
