Indian refiners deepen cuts to Saudi oil purchases in May: Sources Updated : April 06, 2021 08:13 AM IST New Delhi blames cuts by the Saudis and other oil producers for driving up crude prices as its economy tries to recover from the pandemic. Energy relations between India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, and Saudi Arabia have soured as global oil prices spiked. Published : April 06, 2021 08:07 AM IST