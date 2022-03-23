0

  • Indian Railways to manufacture coaches for Vande Bharat trains at Kapurthala, Raebareli: Vaishnaw

Indian Railways to manufacture coaches for Vande Bharat trains at Kapurthala, Raebareli: Vaishnaw

By PTI  IST (Published)
The Indian Railways plans to start manufacturing coaches for Vande Bharat trains at its two factories in Kapurthala and Raebareli during 2022-23,
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. Currently, coaches for Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured in Integral Coach factory in Chennai, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
Vande Bharat trains, which were introduced in 2019, are self-propelled and do not require an engine. They also run at semi-high speed of around 160 km per hour. "There is a plan to start manufacturing these trains at Rail Coach Factory/Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory/Raebareli during 2022-23," Vaishnaw said.
At present, two pairs of Vande Bharat trains — first on New Delhi-Varanasi route and second on Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route — are being operated by utilizing the available rakes, he added.
 
